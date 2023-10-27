[Watch] Palestine Solidarity Week Gone Wrong, Netizens Criticise Schools For Roleplaying With Toy Guns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

However, two schools, one believed to be in Klang, Selangor while the other is believed to be somewhere in Pahang, are now on the receiving end of criticism when a clip and photos of their Palestine Solidarity Week were shared online.

In a video shared by @KlutzyKucing on Twitter, adults and children were seen marching in with headbands and flags, led by a man carrying a toy gun.

What is this? It’s definitely disturbing! What are we trying to teach the kids? Ni dah masuk tahap extremist.— Sharifah Shahidah (@imShahidah) October 27, 2023 I'm all for current issue awareness in schools, but aikk… I thought we were all taught to avoid exposing replica weapons to children…I'm not sure having them pointed at kids is the way to go.

— aku/saya 🇲🇾 (@bumilangit) October 27, 2023 Global Human Rights Federation President S. Shashi Kumar asked the MoE to put a stop to the program.

