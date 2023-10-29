WATCH: Myvi Gets Stuck After Accidentally Driving Into Motorcycle Lane to Enter Shopping Mall

In a recent incident, a Myvi was spotted in the motorcycle lane at the parking entrance of a shopping mall. A 15-second clip shared on X by @AsalGombak, showed the white Myvi struggling to drive itself out from the motorcycle lane at a shopping mall’s parking entrance after getting stuck.The caption of the video reads, Aduh, King, I know you are small, but that is a motorcycle lane.

The video showed the driver trying to reverse the car out from the narrow lane, whilst several pedestrians watching on and trying to guide the driver out.In the video, it could be seen that the entrances for both motorcycles and cars for the mall’s parking lot were side by side which could’ve explained why the driver had found themselves getting into the situation. Aduh, King… Tau lah kecik, tapi laluan motor tuh.

