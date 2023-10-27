[Watch] Loan Shark in Johor Hunts Down Borrower Using Banners, Loudspeakers In 3 Languages

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, unlicensed money lending entities, often referred to as “Ah Long,” have gained notoriety for employing unscrupulous methods and dirty tactics to recover debts. These tactics include threats such as splashing paint, seizing assets, sending relentless text messages, and more.

Some go to even greater extremes, going as far as to threaten the lives of debtors or their family members if they fail to repay. Utilising Banners and Loudspeakers for Debt Retrieval However, a recent viral incident on social media has garnered attention, as it shows three men, believed to be debt collectors for a money lending company in Johor, using banners and loudspeakers to demand repayment. headtopics.com

In a video shared on the Twitter account @nanmanjoi8715, three individuals, dressed in black, can be seen walking towards a residence with a banner and a loudspeaker. Upon reaching the debtor’s doorstep, they unfurled a banner promoting the money lending company before using a loudspeaker to collect the debt from the borrower.

Ah Long Employs 3 Languages to Urge Debtors Out of Their Homes Funnily enough, they employed three different languages – Malay, Cantonese, and Tamil – to request the debtor to come out of the house for negotiations. headtopics.com

However, as the video concludes, it’s apparent that the homeowner, presumably the debtor, does not appear.— nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) October 26, 2023 Chief of Police in Johor Confirms the Incident Meanwhile, as reported by TV9 News, Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, confirmed that this viral incident indeed occurred in the state on Wednesday, 25 October.

