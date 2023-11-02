WATCH: Lifeguard Accidentally Goes Down Penang Water Slide With TikToker After He Slips on the Ride

Malaysian content creator Zachary Chiah recently paid a visit to ESCAPE Theme Park in Penang, where he tried out a few rides, documenting his experiences on his TikTok account, @zacharychiah. One ride he did not miss out was ESCAPE’s “The Longest”, which also happens to be the longest water slide in the whole world.
However, things took a funny twist when Chiah, who was preparing to go on the ride with his partner, accidentally took the trip with one of ESCAPE’s own staff members. In a TikTok clip posted to his account, the content creator recorded how one of the lifeguards who was supposed to push Chiah and his partner on the slide, went down the ride with Chiah instead.“My baby leh?” asked Chiah in reference to his partner.
Explaining how he accidentally fell while pushing Chiah’s float down the slide, the lifeguard and Chiah made the most out of the experience, introducing themselves to one another. Aside from that, Chiah also documented trying out other rides in the park, including the zipline, riding down the Lazy River, and eventually going down The Longest once more – this time with his partner.
After watching the TikTok clip, many Malaysians couldn’t help but throw out a few jokes at Chiah and the lifeguard’s expense. “This, is how I met your father,” jokingly wrote one user, while another commented how the duo were practically friends by the time they reached the end of the slide.
