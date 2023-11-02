WATCH: Lifeguard Accidentally Goes Down Penang Water Slide With TikToker After He Slips on the Ride

Malaysian content creator Zachary Chiah recently paid a visit to ESCAPE Theme Park in Penang, where he tried out a few rides, documenting his experiences on his TikTok account, @zacharychiah. One ride he did not miss out was ESCAPE’s “The Longest”, which also happens to be the longest water slide in the whole world.

However, things took a funny twist when Chiah, who was preparing to go on the ride with his partner, accidentally took the trip with one of ESCAPE’s own staff members. In a TikTok clip posted to his account, the content creator recorded how one of the lifeguards who was supposed to push Chiah and his partner on the slide, went down the ride with Chiah instead.“My baby leh?” asked Chiah in reference to his partner.

Explaining how he accidentally fell while pushing Chiah’s float down the slide, the lifeguard and Chiah made the most out of the experience, introducing themselves to one another. Aside from that, Chiah also documented trying out other rides in the park, including the zipline, riding down the Lazy River, and eventually going down The Longest once more – this time with his partner.

After watching the TikTok clip, many Malaysians couldn’t help but throw out a few jokes at Chiah and the lifeguard’s expense. “This, is how I met your father,” jokingly wrote one user, while another commented how the duo were practically friends by the time they reached the end of the slide.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: QuickCheck: Did a car thief accidentally kidnap six children in Sabah?KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Arsenal dumped out of League Cup by rampant West HamThe Gunners’ 30-year wait to win the Cup goes on after being thrashed 3-1.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: iQOO Neo 8 16GB RAM+1TB variant goes on sale in China for 2499 Yuan ($342)iQOO Neo8 (16GB+1TB) debuts for sale at 2499 Yuan ($342) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120W fast charge, and 50MP camera, available tonight at 8 PM in China.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Thai delivery rider goes viral for travelling to Singapore by flight to buy chicken rice (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A food delivery rider was tasked to fly to Singapore from Thailand to satisfy a customer's cravings for the republic's chicken rice. A fellow...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: ZTE U10S Pro Portable Wi-Fi Router goes on sale in China for 249 Yuan ($34)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: 250th Bugatti Chiron goes to 2020 Geneva Motor Show, marks second half of Chiron productionThe Bugatti Chiron is set to enter the second half of its production run, which has been capped at 500 units at its debut in 2016. The 250th unit here is a Chiron Sport Edition …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕