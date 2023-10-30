[Watch] Did Malaysia’s Badminton “Super Fan” Chant “Are You Sleeping” At French Open?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
In a viral video, a male spectator could be heard singing “Are you sleeping?” repeatedly while Ng played against China’s Li Shi Feng. Siapa si bodoh yang kurang ajar sangat chant macam tu masa Ng Tze Yong tengah main?? Kalau aku memang rabak dah muka kau kena hempuk dengan raket 😒 pic.twitter.com/NbZtn0kocs
Meanwhile, on his social media accounts, Darence posted a supportive message for Ng. In an Instagram post, Darence implied the French Open is his final away trip this year. Over on Twitter, he criticised the French Open organisers for allegedly kicking fans out after each session. headtopics.com
— Darence Chan (@DarenceChan) October 28, 2023 Who is Darence Chan? Darence Chan Wei Hoong first caught widespread attention for singing “Saya Anak Malaysia” from the sidelines during Tan Kian Meng/ Tan Wee Kiong’s match at the All England Open Badminton Championship in March 2022.
Malaysia Headlines
