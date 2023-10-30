rare originals are being displayed and publishers are offering collectors editions of Shakespeare’s plays, including one that sells for US$1,500 (approximately RM7,164).Mr William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories & Tragedies.ensured that lasting texts existed forIn Shakespeare’s lifetime, many of his works were unpublished or available only in cheap paperback editions.

Besides Doran’s introduction, the Folio Society release includes a foreword by Dame Judi Dench. Each set is hand-numbered by illustrator Neil Packer.“In an era when everything seems disposable, I feel like there’s a good market for fine editions of classic books,” says Folio Society publishing director Tom Walker.

Before Shakespeare the only playwright known to have been so honoured was his contemporary Ben Jonson, who honoured himself by overseeingin 1616. While the British Museum edition is relatively affordable, the Folio Society’s production is closer to the intended market for the original release. headtopics.com

“Only those with deep pockets, and the space to read them, could afford such luxurious products,” says Laoutaris, an associate professor at the Shakespeare Institute in the playwright’s native Stratford-On-Avon and author of“When it was released, thecost more to produce than any other collection of plays in history up until that point.”Third Foliowas becoming a valued piece of history, in part through the efforts of collectors Henry and Emily Folger, and a symbol of might for the British Empire.

The British Library is collaborating with Rizzoli Books in New York on Shakespeare’s 'First Folio: 400th Anniversary Facsimile Edition', contained within a slipcase cover. Photo: AP Sir George Grey, who had served as a colonial governor, established libraries worldwide that included copies of therepresented the pinnacle of culture, but specifically English culture,” says Laoutaris. headtopics.com

