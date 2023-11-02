[Watch] Deaf Friends Gift Each Other Ugly Phone Cases

Trends on social media are ever changing. Most recently, there is a trend of buying ugly and weird phone cases and exchanging it among friends. (Yes, if you didn’t know, now you know).Babe???? Comelnya pic.twitter.com/9YZN92Tjp5

— jim (@najimjimjim) October 31, 2023 The idea behind the trend is to buy an ugly phone case and give it one of your friends. The best part of the trend is that the person receiving the case would not know what they are getting until they open the parcel.Some of the cases that they gifted each other were a handbag case, a frying pan case, a drumstick case, a pistol case, a ballerina case, and a foot case.

They were all laughing joyfully when they saw what case each of them received. Later, they were chilling out at a restaurant where they showcased each of their phone cases. The fact that they were enjoying themselves while conversing in sign language also caught the attention of many.They even conveyed their reactions using sign language.— ben (@esenarx) November 1, 2023 The highlight of it all, is the woman who received the foot phone case. When she placed her phone in her back pocket, it looked like a foot was poking out from her back pocket.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Chandler Bing is the fan-favourite ‘Friends’ characterPARIS, Nov 1 — His character left his mark on the world of series. For ten years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Matthew Perry's death: Inside the investigation to determine how the 'Friends' actor diedSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Chandler Bing is the fan-favourite ‘Friends’ characterFor 10 years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult characters.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Alan Wake 2 Fans Need To Watch This Free Movie ASAPIt’s the perfect time to watch John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: [Watch] Snake “Rides Shotgun,” Gets Free Ride & Photoshoot At The Fire StationA couple picked up an unexpected slithery passenger during a drive home after dinner.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: [Watch] Tiger Sighting Alert In Kampar Neighbourhood Draws Hilarious ReactionsAs always, Malaysian netizens weren’t too worried about the potential tiger threat in Kampung Sahom in Perak and had come up with a “getaway plan” too.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕