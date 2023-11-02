[Watch] Deaf Friends Gift Each Other Ugly Phone Cases

Trends on social media are ever changing. Most recently, there is a trend of buying ugly and weird phone cases and exchanging it among friends. (Yes, if you didn’t know, now you know).Babe???? Comelnya pic.twitter.com/9YZN92Tjp5
— jim (@najimjimjim) October 31, 2023 The idea behind the trend is to buy an ugly phone case and give it one of your friends. The best part of the trend is that the person receiving the case would not know what they are getting until they open the parcel.Some of the cases that they gifted each other were a handbag case, a frying pan case, a drumstick case, a pistol case, a ballerina case, and a foot case.
They were all laughing joyfully when they saw what case each of them received. Later, they were chilling out at a restaurant where they showcased each of their phone cases. The fact that they were enjoying themselves while conversing in sign language also caught the attention of many.They even conveyed their reactions using sign language.— ben (@esenarx) November 1, 2023 The highlight of it all, is the woman who received the foot phone case. When she placed her phone in her back pocket, it looked like a foot was poking out from her back pocket.
