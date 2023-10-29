Wasteful Brighton held to 1-1 draw at home by Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma reacts after a missed opportunity in the Premier League match against Fulham. (AP pic)

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion’s search for a return to winning ways in the Premier League continues after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Amex Stadium today. After three league matches without a win, a dominant first-half performance where Evan Ferguson scored his fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute set Brighton up to claim victory.

With Brighton’s attacks as persistent as the rain which fell all afternoon, it was Fulham who found the equaliser in the 65th minute when Joao Palhinha drilled home a shot from the edge of the area. Both sides had chances to win the match as Fulham grew in belief having finally found the net, but an entertaining tie ended in a draw. headtopics.com

Brighton remain in seventh place, level on 17 points with Newcastle United, and Fulham stay in 14th with 12 points.

