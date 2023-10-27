Washington, Beijing need ‘in-depth’ dialogue to steady ties, says Wang Yi

US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi after a bilateral meeting today. (AP pic)

Standing next to US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Wang said the two countries share important common interests and challenges that they need to resolve together. Dialogue would help reduce misunderstandings, help stabilise the relationship and “return it to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development,” he said.Before Wang spoke, Blinken had said he looked forward to constructive talks with his Chinese counterpart. During the meeting, Blinken expressed his condolences on the passing of China’s former premier, Li Keqiang.

Wang is expected to meet US national security advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday. He is also expected to speak with Biden during his visit to the White House, although it is unclear how substantial their interaction will be. headtopics.com

However, while both Beijing and Washington have spoken of looking for areas where they can work together, and Xi said yesterday China was willing to cooperate on global challenges, experts do not expect immediate progress.Policy analysts in China and the US say both sides share an interest in averting a wider war in the Middle East and that China, as a major oil purchaser, could exert considerable influence on Iran. Whether it will remains to be seen.

“Still, the Chinese are unlikely to do any heavy lifting here. I expect they’ll want a seat at the table when the Israel-Gaza struggle gets resolved, but they don’t feel much need or ability to hasten resolution.” headtopics.com

But Shi added, “The US position on Iran is far from acceptable to China and vice versa. Mutual compromise on this issue could be too limited and small to be of any significance.”

Read more:

fmtoday »

Pengarah syarikat rugi lebih RM7 juta selepas melabur dalam mata wang kriptoGara-gara menceburi pelaburan mata wang kripto, seorang pengarah syarikat kerugian lebih RM7 juta selepas menjadi mangsa penipuan pelaburan Read more ⮕

Hadiah wang tunai RM23,350 menunggu kaki pancing di RantauHadiah wang tunai RM23,350 menunggu kaki pancing di Rantau Read more ⮕

Pengarah syarikat rugi RM7.1 juta diperdaya pelaburan mata wang kriptoKUALA LUMPUR: Seorang pengarah sebuah syarikat berputih mata apabila menanggung kerugian RM7.1 juta selepas menjadi mangsa penipuan pelaburan mata wan... Read more ⮕

Jangan umpan pekerja Thailand dengan wang – Srettha ThavisinMajikan di Israel tidak wajar mengumpan warga Thailand dengan wang untuk membuatkan mereka kekal bekerja di wilayah itu. Read more ⮕

Emas mahal, ramai ‘cairkan’ untuk dapat wang tunai“Melihat kepada aliran itu, orang ramai mengambil keputusan untuk ‘mencairkan’ simpanan emas mereka kepada bentuk wang tunai... Read more ⮕

Adam Radlan didakwa lagi atas pertuduhan pengubahan wang haram berjumlah RM500,000Timbalan Ketua Bahagian Segambut, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad didakwa lagi di Mahkamah Sesyen Read more ⮕