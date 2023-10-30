Wan Saiful hits out at Anwar over PTPTN repayment idea

The former PTPTN chairman says Anwar Ibrahim had opposed the repayment of loans through salary deductions in 2018.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

The former PTPTN chairman says Anwar Ibrahim had opposed the repayment of loans through salary deductions in 2018.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Wan Saiful hits out at Anwar over PTPTN repayment ideaThe former PTPTN chairman says Anwar Ibrahim had opposed the repayment of loans through salary deductions in 2018. Read more ⮕

Labuan MP’s fate to be decided soon, says Wan SaifulBersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan says the party will hold a meeting to discuss Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s decision to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Labuan MP’s fate to be decided soon, says Wan SaifulKuala Lumpur: Bersatu will hold a meeting soon to discuss the fate of Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, who has declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Bersatu will discuss Labuan MP's decision to back unity govt, says Wan SaifulWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕

Anwar’s Biography, “Anwar Triumphs” Hits Bookshelves Nationwide The book chronicles Anwar’s sensational journey to becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Read more ⮕

Isytihar sokong PM: Nasib Ahli Parlimen Labuan akan dibincangAhli MPT Bersatu Wan Saiful Wan Jan berkata perbincangan mengenai Suhaili Abdul Rahman akan dilakukan dalam masa terdekat. Read more ⮕