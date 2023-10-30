Wan Saiful hits out at Anwar over PTPTN repayment idea

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said last week that the government was mulling making PTPTN loan repayments compulsory through monthly salary deductions. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Perikatan Nasional MP has hit out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over a proposal to collect student loan repayments through automatic monthly salary deductions. Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan said a similar proposal was mooted when he served as National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman in 2018.

However, Wan Saiful said the idea, which would involve deductions of up to 15% of the monthly salaries of those earning above RM2,000, was rejected by Anwar.Subsequently, Anwar welcomed the government’s decision to postpone the initiative as the repayment for the loans would have been higher under the scheme. headtopics.com

Wan Saiful claimed Anwar and Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir had opposed the idea as it was unpopular. “It’s clear the objections (to the idea) were hastily done and only in the interests of popularity,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

Wan Saiful said the postponement of the initiative did not solve PTPTN’s problems and this was why the government was revisiting the idea. Last week, Anwar said the government was mulling making PTPTN loan repayments compulsory through monthly salary deductions. headtopics.com

In a speech read out by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof at an event, Anwar said recovering PTPTN loans remained a challenge.

