Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, robust data

Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise Asset Management, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. – ReuterspicUS stocks tumbled on Thursday (Oct 26), dragged by tech and tech-adjacent megacap shares as investors digested mixed quarterly earnings and signs of economic resiliency that could encourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates at a restrictive level longer than expected.
Third-quarter reporting season has shifted into overdrive and is nearing its halfway point, with nearly a third of the companies in the S&P 500 slated to post results this week. At last glance, roughly four in five companies were beating earnings estimates. Analysts' most recent estimates call for aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.6%, according to LSEG.
A swath of robust data included a 4.9% quarterly annualised jump in third-quarter gross domestic product, the strongest reading in nearly two years, feeding investor worries about restrictive Fed policy.
“Investors were “digesting the economic data through the lens of an aggressive Federal Reserve ... it challenges the notion that the Fed will start lowering rates in 2024,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments in New York.
"Ironically, while the numbers are strong they exacerbate investor concerns about the Fed staying higher for longer with respect to interest rates," he added. Meta Platforms beat third quarter revenue and profit expectations, but forecast 2024 spending will exceed analyst forecasts and suggested the Israel conflict could dampen fourth quarter sales. Its shares fell 3.7%.Chipmaker Western Digital Corp slid 9.3% merger talks with Japan's Kioxia Holdings wereIBM jumped 4.9% following its consensus-beating quarterly report, buoyed by solid demand for its software solutions.