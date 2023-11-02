Waja Insaniah Squad addresses child abuse cases, says minister

They will act as first responders to assist protection officers in safeguarding and protecting abused and neglected children, including victims of sexual abuse. "The Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported an increase in cases from 5,858 in 2020 to 6,144 in 2021 to 6,770 in 2022. Between January and May this year, JKM handled 2,959 cases, involving physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and neglect

"The increase in child abuse cases is very concerning because most of them involve perpetrators who have close relationships with the victims, such as parents, guardians, grandparents, mother's boyfriend, step-parents, and so on," she said in her speech at the 2023 Skuad Waja Insaniah Commissioning ceremony here today.

Since its establishment on March 8, 2021, Squad Waja, which empowers the community through psychosocial guidance programmes, including addressing issues of violence against women, has had a membership of 328,558 until December last year.

"For the Waja Insaniah Squad, some 330 participants have been involved in the training programme conducted from May to July last year. They were trained through a combination of the Waja Squad 2.0 Module and Child Protection Assistant Training by JKM," Nancy added.

Waja Insaniah Squad members were trained to respond effectively to the cases they receive, ensuring they are well-prepared, Nancy said in a press conference after the event. "We provided training to ensure their readiness; we want them to handle complaints without becoming emotional. They will receive regular training to match procedures with each case. Despite similar situations, abuse cases can differ in approach. Later, more Waja Insaniah Squad members will be certified," she added. - Bernama

