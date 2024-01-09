Volvo Unveils Smallest SUV, the EX30, as Second Dedicated EV

The wraps have officially come off the Volvo EX30, with the Swedish automaker unveiling its smallest SUV in Milan earlier today. It’s the brand’s second dedicated EV with no option of an internal combustion engine. The EX30 measures in at 4,233 mm long, 1,837 mm wide and 1,555 mm tall, with a 2,650 mm-long wheelbase. Design-wise, the EX30 is unmistakable as a Volvo, the styling scaled down to a smaller format.

Notable cues include a digital rendition of the Thor’s Hammer headlights, prominent wheel arch creases, a clamshell bonnet and two-piece taillights. Five exterior colours are available for the little ‘un, including Cloud Blue and Moss Yellow. The automaker is making the EX30 available in three powertrain choices





