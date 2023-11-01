Volkswagen puts off east European gigafactory amid sluggish EV demand

A Volkswagen logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City April 5, 2023. — Reuters picPRAGUE, Nov 1 — German car group Volkswagen will not make a decision on a fourth battery factory site for now, with demand for electric vehicles in Europe lagging expectations, Chairman Oliver Blume said today.

Volkswagen has been looking at a possible site for a gigafactory for electric car batteries in eastern Europe and had already put off a decision a year ago when it was considering locations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland or Slovakia.Czech officials said today they would start offering their proposed site for Volkswagen’s battery plant to other investors, saying they could not afford to wait any longer for a decision.

Volkswagen has already selected sites for battery cell production in Salzgitter (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and St. Thomas (Canada), which it said had combined production potential of up to 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year.

“Based on market conditions, including the sluggish ramp up of the BEV (battery electric vehicle) market in Europe... there is for the time being no business rationale for deciding on further sites,” Blume said in a statement provided by Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto.Blume had met Czech officials this week as the country has pushed for the investment as it seeks to secure the future of its all-important car sector while the global vehicle industry shifts away from fossil fuels.

