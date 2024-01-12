vivo X100 Pro: The Ultimate Camera Smartphone

Are you looking for a camera that can help freeze the bittersweet moments in time? Well, to do that, it has to follow you everywhere. Therefore, there’s no camera better suited for that job than the ones on our smartphones. However, that can be said about any smartphone out there. So among a sea of mobile cameras, the vivo X100 Pro stands out by offering a camera system so well-tuned that you may never find a reason to upgrade anytime soon.

The X100 Pro is the latest smartphone to sit at the top of vivo’s hierarchy. As such, it is packing a camera system with the best technology vivo and renowned optics manufacturer, Zeiss have in their arsenal. There is a total of three 50MP cameras with different sensor sizes and focal lengths and a time-of-flight sensor.Moreover, to reduce light reflection inside the primary camera when shooting at night, the X100 Pro features an upgraded Zeiss Transmission Layer (T*) coating on the lens. Besides that, the coating also increases light transmittance which improves colour reproduction by 20% compared to the previous versio





