Vivo V30 SE Spotted on Google Play Console Certification, Expected to be Rebranded Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo V30 SE, a new addition to the V30 series, has been spotted on the Google Play Console certification. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y200e 5G. The certification listing reveals a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout and a rectangular camera module on the back panel.

The device is equipped with a motherboard codenamed SM4450 and features two Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores.

Vivo Introduces Regular Vivo V30 Smartphone at Sub-RM2,000 Price TagVivo introduces the regular Vivo V30, an upper midrange smartphone that drops one of the cameras and the Zeiss branding from its Pro sibling to hit a sub-RM2,000 price tag. The Vivo V30 is already available for pre-order in Malaysia from their official stores on Shopee and Lazada as well as all Vivo Concept Stores nationwide. There will be two variants of the V30 in Malaysia, with the base model priced at RM2,199. All pre-orders will come with free exclusive gifts worth up to RM796, which include a pair of Vivo TWS 3e wireless earbuds, a Vivo V30 limited gift box, a 1+1 extended warranty and 180 days of screen protection. Those of you who head over to your local Vivo Concept Store on 16 March to purchase a Vivo V30 will also get a free storage upgrade worth RM200, while stocks last. The Vivo V30 looks and is for the most part extremely similar to the Vivo V30 Pro.

vivo V30 and V30 Pro Launched Simultaneously in Local MarketThe vivo V30 and the V30 Pro had their debut at different times and different locations, but it looks like the company is keeping things a bit simpler this time around. For the local market, the company has decided to launch both simultaneously. In case you missed it though, the base model vivo V30 has a 6.78-inch 1,260 x 2,800 AMOLED display with 2,800 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. The cameras are a highlight here, with the rear combo consisting of a 50MP main + 50MP wide-angle cameras. Another 50MP camera sits in a punch-hole cutout of the screen. As for the vivo V30 Pro, we're looking at the same screen and battery, but the chipset has been swapped out for a MediaTek Dimensity 8200. It's much the same story with the cameras, except the back sports a triple-camera setup with an extra 50MP 2x zoom telephoto shooter in addition to the existing ones. Worth mentioning also that both models sport an IP54 rating

Vivo V30: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3-powered midranger with dual 50MP shooters, from RM1,999The Vivo V30 may look identical to the V30 Pro, but actually loses the Zeiss logo, has one less camera and trades the Dimensity 8200 for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 instead.

