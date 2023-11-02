vivo announced vivo OriginOS 4 - New Android 14-based OS features 36% faster response speed

For your information, vivo introduced the OriginOS 4 following the launch of FunTouch OS 14 for both vivo and iQOO devices. According to vivo, the new OS reduces waiting times significantly when opening and closing apps. That is thanks to the introduction of a virtual graphics card feature.
In addition, the new OS features a 36% faster app response speed and a 70% improvement in frame rate stability. As a result, you can get smoother and quicker app interactions. It also runs ray tracing, frame insertion, and super-resolution technologies to maximise your user experience.
Moreover, the OS offers a reduced power consumption by 15%. You can also enjoy up to 14 days of the device being on standby without charging. Plus, the new OS also reduces the background processes on your phone by 20%. As a result, your phone can last up to 105 hours in music playback.
What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!
