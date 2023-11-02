vivo announced vivo OriginOS 4 - New Android 14-based OS features 36% faster response speed

For your information, vivo introduced the OriginOS 4 following the launch of FunTouch OS 14 for both vivo and iQOO devices. According to vivo, the new OS reduces waiting times significantly when opening and closing apps. That is thanks to the introduction of a virtual graphics card feature.

In addition, the new OS features a 36% faster app response speed and a 70% improvement in frame rate stability. As a result, you can get smoother and quicker app interactions. It also runs ray tracing, frame insertion, and super-resolution technologies to maximise your user experience.

Moreover, the OS offers a reduced power consumption by 15%. You can also enjoy up to 14 days of the device being on standby without charging. Plus, the new OS also reduces the background processes on your phone by 20%. As a result, your phone can last up to 105 hours in music playback.

What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GIZMOCHINA: Vivo X100 series with OriginOS 4, Vivo Wach 3 set to launch on November 13Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Android 13 Overtakes Android 11 to Become Most Widely Used Version of OS, Thanks to Faster Update RolloutsGoogle updated the Android version distribution statistics, revealing the progress in the industry. Android 13 is now the most popular version of the OS.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Tiada lagi Messi, Ronaldo di Ballon d’OrJelas pemain berusia 36 tahun itu, bermula tahun depan ia akan menjadi rebutan antara bintang-bintang baharu bola sepak Eropah.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

LOWYATNET: Apple Announces New MacBook Pro M3 Series; Starts From RM7,499Apple announced it new MacBook Pro laptop, powered by its new M3 series of processors. To be precise and in true Apple spirit, the fruit company is releasing

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chipsSAN FRANCISCO, Oct 31 — Apple yesterday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕