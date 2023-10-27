ViTrox still attractive despite poor Q3 results, say research houses

AmInvestment Bank Research has upgraded its call on ViTrox from “hold” to “buy” with a fair value of RM8.40. (ViTrox Web pic)
Its decision to upgrade the call while retaining a fair value of RM8.40 on the automated test equipment maker is largely due to the rise in price-to-earnings ratio (PE) to 41x from 36x. Despite the weak earnings, the upgrade shows confidence in its well-diversified revenue base and exposure to high-growth industries, namely computing, telecommunication and automotive segments, the research house said.
Additionally, ViTrox’s geographical diversity may play a crucial role in capturing new customers arising from the trade diversion to the Asean region and Mexico due to the US-China chip war. ViTrox’s 9M FY2023 core net profit of RM108 million only accounted for 64% of both the research firm’s and consensus projections for FY2023. headtopics.com
“The group maintains an optimistic outlook regarding the sustained growth in demand from artificial intelligence (AI), telco and auto sectors in the near future,” it said.