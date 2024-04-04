Vision Pro Headset Streamlines Shoulder Replacement Surgery

Doctors in Florida have successfully used the Vision Pro headset during a shoulder replacement surgery. The headset provided surgical settings, inventory, and procedural guidance, eliminating the need to touch potentially contaminating surfaces. The technology streamlines access to information, potentially leading to faster and more efficient procedures.

Additionally, a preoperative planning software company has developed an application specifically for Vision Pro, called myMako, to assist surgeons performing hip, knee, and partial knee replacements. This technology can lead to better patient outcomes, including less pain and shorter recovery times

