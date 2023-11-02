Visa Study: Malaysian Travellers Target Japan, Australia, & Indonesia As Top Travel Destinations

Other five international destinations Malaysians are eyeing to visit include South Korea, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Brunei, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. In addition, survey respondents stated that they intend to take an average of 2.7 international trips in the next 12 months. Of these, 40 per cent of respondents intend to revisit a destination they travelled to in the past 12 months.

Ng Kong Boon, Visa Country Manager for Malaysia said, “Visa is pleased to share findings from our study that indicate a healthy appetite for cross-border travel. These insights can be shared with our financial institution partners so that they can better understand Malaysians' travel preferences and build relevant campaigns that reward our cardholders when they travel and pay using Visa. “

The top key motivators for Malaysians to venture abroad are relaxation (62 per cent), exploring and learning something new (44 per cent), embarking on an adventure (41 per cent), shopping (41 per cent), and self-rewards (20 per cent).The survey found that Malaysian travellers use cards extensively for their pre-trip preparations, especially on big-ticket items such as booking accommodation in advance (76 per cent) and airfares (61 per cent).

Of those surveyed, close to nine in 10 Malaysian travellers (88 per cent) preferred to use their main domestic cards for their overseas travel payments, with credit cards taking the top spot (49 per cent) followed by debit cards (35 per cent) and prepaid cards (16 per cent). Additionally, more than nine in 10 (92 per cent) of respondents said they used their cards for contactless payments.

