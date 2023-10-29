Villa beat Luton 3-1 to extend home winning streak

Moussa Diaby celebrates after scoring Aston Villa’s second goal in the Premier League match against Luton Town. (AP pic)

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa chalked up their 12th successive Premier League win at home with a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Luton Town today. John McGinn’s 17th-minute strike separated the sides at half-time but Villa made their domination count after the break.

Moussa Diaby rifled in a shot four minutes into the second half and an own goal by Luton’s Tom Lockyer just past the hour mark left the visitors reeling. To their credit, Luton continued to play with great energy and they earned a consolation thanks to another bizarre own goal credited to Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. headtopics.com

Villa have now scored 20 goals in their five home league matches this season and have 22 points from their 10 matches, just four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.