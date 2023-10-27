ViewSonic Unveils Foldable 135-Inch All-in-One LED Display at InfoComm India 2023

Competition in the global TV (display) market continues at full throttle. However, in some markets, the battle between brands is intensifying, creating fierce battlegrounds. Undoubtedly, India stands out as one of the most crucial among them. India is a vast and significant market for all industries, making it the focus of all manufacturers., well aware of this situation, is placing special emphasis on the region.

in the Asian country. Now, they have introduced a new, innovative product at InfoComm India 2023 a foldable 135-inch All-in-One LED display. For those who may not be familiar, InfoComm India is a trade show dedicated to audiovisual and integrated experience technologies. It’s a platform where you can discover the latest products and gain insights from industry experts. Of course, as Gizmochina we also closely followed this event.

ViewSonic Foldable 135-inch All-in-One LED display, is designed to offer greater convenience for transportation and installation, with a pre-assembled design, built-in motorized stand, and 360° silent wheels. It features a 1080p Full HD screen with 5mm frameless edges, adjustable brightness of up to 600 nits, and hot-swappable front LED modules. The display also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity for real-time content sharing and support for Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture scenarios. headtopics.com

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

gizmochina »

Qatar Court sentences eight ex-Indian navy officers to death, India ‘shocked’NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reacted with shock as a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian navy personnel to death. The Indians, who worked for... Read more ⮕

Sivakumar: Kaum India, SJKT masih terima bantuan dan peruntukan besarKUALA LUMPUR: Menteri Sumber Manusia V. Sivakumar menyangkal dakwaan kononnya masyarakat India tidak memperoleh peruntukan khusus dalam Belanjawan 202... Read more ⮕

iQOO 12 to launch in India as country’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphoneThe iQOO 12 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India as the country's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphone. Read more ⮕

India’s EAM announces plan for US$650mil EV battery materials plant in USThe Mumbai-based company’s products will likely qualify for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. Read more ⮕

LG XBOOM XL7S & XL5S portable party speakers launched in IndiaLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Source: India cuts basmati rice export floor price to US$950 a tonneNEW DELHI, Oct 26 — India has cut the floor price for basmati rice exports to US$950 (RM4,548) per metric tonne from US$1,200, a government source told Reuters today. India... Read more ⮕