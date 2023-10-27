ViewSonic Unveils Foldable 135-Inch All-in-One LED Display at InfoComm India 2023

Competition in the global TV (display) market continues at full throttle. However, in some markets, the battle between brands is intensifying, creating fierce battlegrounds. Undoubtedly, India stands out as one of the most crucial among them. India is a vast and significant market for all industries, making it the focus of all manufacturers., well aware of this situation, is placing special emphasis on the region.
in the Asian country. Now, they have introduced a new, innovative product at InfoComm India 2023 a foldable 135-inch All-in-One LED display. For those who may not be familiar, InfoComm India is a trade show dedicated to audiovisual and integrated experience technologies. It’s a platform where you can discover the latest products and gain insights from industry experts. Of course, as Gizmochina we also closely followed this event.
ViewSonic Foldable 135-inch All-in-One LED display, is designed to offer greater convenience for transportation and installation, with a pre-assembled design, built-in motorized stand, and 360° silent wheels. It features a 1080p Full HD screen with 5mm frameless edges, adjustable brightness of up to 600 nits, and hot-swappable front LED modules. The display also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity for real-time content sharing and support for Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture scenarios. headtopics.com
