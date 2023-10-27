Vietnam sees surge in foreign investment for new factory plans

China and Hong Kong’s combined investment commitments were the highest so far this year, followed by Singapore and South Korea. (Saigon Newport pic)

HANOI: Foreign investment in Vietnam surged in October as the manufacturing hub attracted more than double the financial pledges it has received monthly this year, amid a big boost in spending for new plants, official data showed on Friday.

So far in October, the Southeast Asian country has received foreign investment commitments worth US$5.3 billion, against a monthly average of US$2.2 billion in the rest of the year. Around 90% of the October inflows were driven by plans to build factories, according to the data from Vietnam’s investment ministry. headtopics.com

Since the start of the year, the country has received foreign investment commitments worth US$25.76 billion, 14.7% higher than in the same period last year.Pledges from China and Hong Kong combined were the highest so far this year, followed by Singapore and South Korea.

The actual investment in the first ten months of 2023 rose 2.4% from the same period a year earlier to US$18 billion, the data showed.

