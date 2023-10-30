Vietnam seeks to arrest lenders for alleged fraud after bank run

HANOI (Bloomberg): Vietnam’s police issued arrest warrants for two former chairs of Saigon Commercial Bank, which experienced a bank run last year after customers feared the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.

Police also announced a nationwide hunt for the bank’s former chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu Suong and ex-deputy chief executive Chiem Minh Dung, who’ve been charged with alleged banking regulation violations.

Vietnam’s central bank spent a week last October calming markets and depositors after police detained Truong My Lan, chairwoman of real estate conglomerate Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, and other company officials. They were connected with an investigation into the issuance and trading of bonds of related companies where trillions of dong were allegedly misappropriated in 2018 and 2019. headtopics.com

Police announced earlier this month that they’re seeking assistance from investors in an ongoing investigation into real estate firm Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group. The authorities accused the company of allegedly defrauding and appropriating more than 30 trillion dong (US$1.2 billion), according to a statement on the government’s website.

Vietnam’s property market has been in disarray since 2021, when an ambitious anti-corruption campaign brought the sector to a halt. The downward spiral has been slowed thanks to regulatory interventions but continues to weigh on the economy. headtopics.com

