(Video) YouTuber Tells Singaporeans Who Flaunt Their Wealth In Malaysia To 'Slap Themselves'

This message from a Singaporean YouTuber was directed to those particular individuals who always flock around Malaysian stores to flaunt their wealth. In a video originally posted on YouTube, Financial Guru, Loo Cheng Chuan addressed the current financial situation in Malaysia now that the Ringgit has gone down to an all-time low compared to Singaporean Dollars.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sgkakinang/video/7296047831264120072?embed_source=121355059%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_name&refer=embed&referer_url=lobakmerah.com%2Fsering-buat-perangai-bila-masuk-malaysia-lelaki-ini-beri-teguran-pedas-buat-warga-singapura%2F&referer_video_id=7296047831264120072'I think it's important for me to say to tell everybody to stop being 'birds' in Malaysia.

Apart from the stern reminder, the Singaporean businessman also explained why foreigners flaunting their wealth and flocking around stores could be harmful to Malaysians. 'When there are so many foreign customers going around these shops, the owners would increase their prices. So don't flaunt your purchases. Don't think you're capable just cause you won the lottery. You were just born in the right country.

While some netizens disagreed with his claims, many thanked him for the reminder and explanations of why Singaporeans should avoid flaunting their wealth in Malaysia. What do you think? Do you agree with him? Watch the full video below:

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HYPEMY: (Video) Jackie Chan Dissed Andy Lau In Resurfaced Video: 'You Have No Respect For Me'Behind-the-scene footage is always a treasure. And netizens were delighted to see this particular gem from the 2011 film 'Shaolin (新少林寺)', starring Andy Lau

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Study: Singaporeans more stressed than global counterparts; 16pc say their stress is ‘not manageable’SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Stress levels in Singapore have increased steadily since 2021, with close to nine in 10 people (87 per cent) reporting that they felt stressed this year —...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: SG Man Slams S'poreans' 'Cheap' Behaviour in M'sia, Says They Should Feel Lucky & Be HumbleIt's no secret that Singaporeans prefer to spend their money in Malaysia as for them, our products and food are cheaper.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar: Malaysia will not succumb to any form of intimidation over Palestine issueKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia had received two demarche from the United States (US) over the country's refusal to...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Blueshark e-bikes to enter Indonesia and Vietnam – manufactured in Malaysia, initial 23,000 unit orderAn agreement for KLSE listed EP Manufacturing (EPMB) to supply electric motorcycles (e-bikes) for Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbours, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Artroniq scores RM100 million, two-year contract to assemble Reevo electric bicycles in MalaysiaA RM100 million memorandum of agreement (MoA) extending over two-years has been awarded to Artroniq for the assembly of Reevo electric bicycles (e-bikes). Operations are expected to begin in February or March after the acquisition …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕