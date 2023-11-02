(Video) YouTuber Tells Singaporeans Who Flaunt Their Wealth In Malaysia To 'Slap Themselves'

This message from a Singaporean YouTuber was directed to those particular individuals who always flock around Malaysian stores to flaunt their wealth. In a video originally posted on YouTube, Financial Guru, Loo Cheng Chuan addressed the current financial situation in Malaysia now that the Ringgit has gone down to an all-time low compared to Singaporean Dollars.
'I think it's important for me to say to tell everybody to stop being 'birds' in Malaysia.
Apart from the stern reminder, the Singaporean businessman also explained why foreigners flaunting their wealth and flocking around stores could be harmful to Malaysians. 'When there are so many foreign customers going around these shops, the owners would increase their prices. So don't flaunt your purchases. Don't think you're capable just cause you won the lottery. You were just born in the right country.
While some netizens disagreed with his claims, many thanked him for the reminder and explanations of why Singaporeans should avoid flaunting their wealth in Malaysia. What do you think? Do you agree with him? Watch the full video below:
