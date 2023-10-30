Video showing Grab rider flying to S’pore to buy chicken rice for Thai customer is fictional: Grab

A man dressed in Grab's green uniform was seen boarding a plane from Bangkok to Singapore, in a video that the ride-hailing company has claimed is fictional. -SCREENGRAB FROM THITA.VY/TIKTOK

In the video that has since clocked more than three million views, a Thai Grab delivery rider is seen boarding an AirAsia plane in his company’s signature green uniform, carrying with him a Grab thermal delivery bag as well as his passport.

She said the rider told her that he was hired to fly to Singapore to buy chicken rice, and have it delivered back to Bangkok. “We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery-partner in the video is not registered with Grab.” headtopics.com

In September, another TikTok video showing a Grab rider purportedly on a flight from Medan in Sumatra to Yogyakarta in Java also went viral. The rider told the flight attendant that he was making this 2,400km trip to buy a famous snack for his customer.

