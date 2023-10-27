(Video) Malaysian Shares The Pros & Cons Of Working In Genting Highlands

video, the Malaysian, who works at a third-party company in Genting, listed the cons of working there.

She pointed out the high cost of food and groceries, adding that a cup of iced tea can cost RM4.50 and a tray of eggs can cost RM11.90. She also said the cold and humid weather can cause several issues like skin irritation, longer drying time for laundry, and mold growing on clothes.The cold weather will also result in higher electricity bills because the woman explained that heaters are necessary to stay warm. As a Muslim, she also lamented the lack of halal food options.

However, working at Genting does have its upsides because the employee also shared a few pros based on her experience. Despite previously listing skin irritation as a con, she said the pro of the cold weather is that your makeup tend to last longer. She also said working in Genting, especially on your own, can help nurture independence and social skills.The employee also said women will feel safe in Genting because of the many auxiliary police. headtopics.com

Many netizens have reacted to the TikTok videos, sharing mixed responses. Some former employees agreed with the cons, saying that it was why they left their Genting job. However, some said they never experienced those issues despite working in Genting, even telling the TikTok user to be more grateful for her position. Some also say that working at Genting is another good experience despite the downsides.

