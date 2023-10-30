(Video) Kasih Iris Leona Draws Flak For Showing Cleavage In Sexy Bunny Halloween Costume

Apart from cosplay events, Halloween is also the time when everyone gets to dress up as their favourite characters or anything they want. However, some costumes may be deemed too controversial.https://www.tiktok.com/@leonsmeonss/video/7294613520916811009

Over the weekend, Kasih Iris Leona posted a carousel post on Instagram of herself in her Halloween costume this year. As seen in the photos above, the public figure went as, what appears to be a ballerina bunny; donning a white corset, a pink tutu skirt and pink bunny ears. 'Bunny on the loose 🐰,' she captioned. She also posted a transition video of her going from wearing casual wear to her Halloween costume.

The posts did not sit well with Malaysian netizens who criticised the daughter of actor Azhar Sulaiman for her sexy outfit. Not only that, many also called her out for her silence regarding the Palestine-Israel crisis saying that she's not properly using her platform to spread awareness on what's been going on. Some also questioned if she is really a Muslim since she likes to dress provocatively. headtopics.com

'Palestinians are at war and here you are in a sexy bunny outfit,' one netizen wrote. 'Did Islam teach you to dress like this? Is this how you want to defend your religion?' another commented. The comments on her TikTok post were no different as they also criticised her for her immodest wear and for not using her privilege to educate others on the catastrophe in the Middle East.

