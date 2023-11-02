(Video) Hazeman Huzir Blasts Malaysian Women For Acting Like 'Hoes' During IG Live With

current Palestine-Israel war. While asking Yousuf about the devastation he had witnessed, Hazeman noticed a few inappropriate comments from his female viewers, directed at his guest.As the interview was broadcast live through Instagram, both speakers could read the viewers’ comments in real-time. He immediately called out the comments, telling them to be more sensitive and show respect to Yousuf, as he has recently experienced a tragedy.

Hazeman then posted another video to address the comments and condemn those who left them, calling them insensitive. He said, “I’m talking about a serious topic and you’re leaving comments about his looks. Are you stupid? His house just got bombed.” In the captions, he also expressed his disappointment at the women who made the inappropriate comments, some of whom he noted were also mothers.

Hazeman received tons of praise for calling out the comments and condemning the women. Many also expressed shame and disappointment at those who wrote such inappropriate remarks about a victim of war. They also said the behaviour reflects badly on other women, adding that it shows a lack of common sense.Unfortunately, such terrible comments get highlighted over the ones that show genuine concern. Hopefully, those who wrote the comments will be more considerate in the future.

