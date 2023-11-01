[Video] Gelagat Rider Makanan Selamba Minta RM100 Dari Vincent Tan Buat Ramai Terhibur

Baca Artikel Berkaitan: Lupa Beri Makan Kucing, Rider HappyFresh Datang Bantu. Siap Tunggu & Kemaskan! Rider Foodpanda Jumpa Dengan Vincent Tan Di Bukit Bintang Baru-baru ini, tular satu perkongsian di akaun TikTok (@emy_chachacha), menunjukkan seorang rider Foodpanda berkongsi kisah dia mendapat RM100 daripada Pengasas dan Penasihat Berjaya Corporation Berhad Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun.

Jelasnya, dia datang semula ke kedai tersebut kerana terlupa untuk membayar caj minuman pada hari sebelumnya. Emy dalam masa sama telah mengucapkan terima kasih kepada Vincent kerana memberikannya wang selain mendoakan agar beliau sentiasa dimurahkan rezeki.

