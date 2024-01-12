Video Game Industry Layoffs Continue in 2024

Within the last few years, video game industry layoffs have unfortunately become more commonplace. In 2023, we saw near-weekly layoffs across the entire industry. When the dust had settled, at least 6,000 jobs across publishers, developers, and other video game-related companies had happened. Sadly, it appears 2024 will outpace that, if the first few weeks of the year are any indication.

Most folks didn’t expect 2024 to be much better, but I’m not sure anyone was ready for it to be possibly worse—yet this year has kicked off with a string of big and small layoffs signaling that the corporate bloodletting rituals aren’t ending anytime soon. So Kotaku is going to try and track all of 2024’s layoffs as they happen. Hopefully, we don’t have to update this post that much. Archiact - Unknown On January 4, 2024, the first round of video game layoffs (that we know of) happened at VR games developer Archiact. The company, known for its Doom 3 VR port, announced on social media that it had laid off an unspecified number of staf





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2024January brings a selection of indie PC games, a return to The Last of Us, the arrival of Tekken 8, and a new reason to play Bulletstorm. Check out the upcoming releases!

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Putin Announces Intention to Run for President Again in 2024Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to run for president again in the 2024 election, which will extend his power until at least 2030. This comes as a surprise after predictions of an imminent defeat for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia to implement targeted subsidies programme in 2024Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister, Rafizi Ramli, has announced that the country will implement a targeted subsidies programme in 2024. The programme will be based on individual and household income, and will be implemented through various mechanisms including subsidies cards.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

2024 selidiklah, jangan hentam kromo lagi…Orang Melayu timbang rasanya tinggi. Corak kehidupan lebih banyak bertolak ansur khususnya dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in MalaysiaMazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before. All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »