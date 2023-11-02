(Video) Foodpanda Rider Casually Asks RM100 From Dato Seri Vincent Tan

While this rider did not show off his dance skills (at the beginning), his story of how he casually asked to borrow some money from a stranger definitely amused netizens. Earlier this week, a Foodpanda rider named Emy Nazelan posted a video on his TikTok channel to share his experience of meeting a well-known public figure at Bukit Bintang.'I went back to the beverage store to settle my bill for the drinks from my previous visit when I saw this uncle who looked very familiar.

Immediately after that, the video showed the rider joyously dancing next to the uncle he met, who turned out to be Malaysian tycoon Dato Seri Vincent Tan. The founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad was coincidentally in the area where the content creator approached him to 'borrow' some cash.

The crowd can be heard cheering for the duo in front of the Baker’s Cottage store. Once he finished his little 'performance', Emy can be heard jokingly asking for another RM100 from Vincent before the two of them shook hands and went their separate ways. The TikTok post went viral with netizens mostly being amused by the interaction.Many were entertained by how casually the Foodpanda employee acted around the public figure; dancing and asking to borrow money.

We honestly admire Emy's confidence for not only asking a random stranger for RM100 cash but also his reaction after finding out the stranger was a Malaysian billionaire. Do you think it's okay to go up to a rich person and ask for cash?

