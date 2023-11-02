(Video) Fans Praise Jackson Wang For Not Stealing The Spotlight At Friend's Wedding

He was seen interacting with other guests at the banquet, seemingly friendly and without any airs. Pictures of him playing with a small child had fans cooing, while others marveled at his dedication to take photos by kneeling down or standing among the crowd to get good footage.

Netizens later speculated that Jackson was attending the event, not as a celebrity, but as a friend, based on his behaviour and casual attire. Photos of him teasing the groom and another guy also supported the claim, and there was even a photo showing a lady linking her arms with his.

