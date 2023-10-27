(Video) 'Don't F**k With My Food!': Woman Exposes Teen Boy For Stealing Her Delivery Orders

Yesterday (Thursday, 26th October), a woman in Singapore named Eyna Ariffin posted several videos on her Facebook to expose the thief who has been stealing her food delivery orders. In her posts, she revealed that her orders had gone missing right after they were delivered and that this has been happening since September last month.Furious about the situation, the woman decided to install a CCTV camera at her door to catch the culprit in action.

'First you stole my Monster Curry about a month ago, and today my Geprek? You don't f**k with my food, kid. I was starving and you dare steal my food?' the victim wrote. Eyna also suspected that the boy probably had just moved into the apartment building with his parents as she never had her food stolen from her doorstep before.

The disgruntled Singaporean posted the same video on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page where many netizens advised her on what she should do. One said she should file a police report while another advised her to ask the rider to personally hand over the order to her. Eyna then confirmed that she has filed a report and is hoping to find the boy's parents as well. headtopics.com

At the time of writing, there has been no update on the case nor has anyone identified the teenage thief. We hope that Eyna will be able to enjoy her food in peace and that the boy will be disciplined for his actions.Sources: Facebook (1)(2)

