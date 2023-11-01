(Video) Do We Hear Wedding Bells For Amelia Henderson & Aedy Ashraf?

However, people have also been dying to know if the 'One Million Dollar Voice' star will be adding marriage to the list of celebrations. Here's what she had to say about the speculations:Earlier this week, Amelia spoke with the media regarding her plans for the future now that her court case is over. The actress revealed that she wants to move on and not think about the legal battle that's been going on since November of last year.

When asked if she has any plans to marry actor Aedy Ashraf, the 28-year-old answered, 'So far there are no plans for me to get married. There are things in life where you just can't plan ahead so the best we can do is just stay true to ourselves and let things happen naturally. However, if there is any news in the future, which I'm sure everyone is interested in, then I'll definitely announce it but so far I have nothing to share.

This, of course, was not the first time the topic of marriage had been brought up as the Studio Sembang host previously addressed rumours that were spreading across social media that she and the 'Tebus' star were tying the knot. As far as we're aware, the two celebs have not explicitly confirm their relationship but it has always been heavily implied through their social media postings.As for the court case against Datuk A.

