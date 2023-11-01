(Video) 'Come Work For Me': DS Vida Offers Job To Affected McD OKU Employee Following Boycott

While the boycott may be great for the cause, it also means that employees would be affected by it. One employee shared his worries online but thankfully, one successful businesswoman was more than willing to offer him a job. Here's the story:

https://www.tiktok.com/@fuzirah/video/7296194588929232130?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7281524032574211585 Yesterday (Tuesday, 31st October), a McDonald's employee posted a TikTok video of her deaf colleague sharing the struggles he's facing due to the boycott. In the video, the hearing-impaired man explained that he has been working full-time at McDonald's since early this year to support his family back home.

viewers to sympathise with him and his co-workers as they don't have much choice but to work at the fast-food joint. Not long after the video went viral, celebrity entrepreneur Dato Seri Vida came forward and offered the young man a job.

In the comments section from a reposted video on director-producer Michael Ang's Instagram, the Qu Puteh founder offered the McDonald's employees a chance to work for her company. 'Come work at my company! You'd just need to pack the Salmon Salted Eggs. Easy job, you won't get tired and good salary. You can apply via my daughter @cikb_havoc66,' she wrote.The comment received praise from both netizens and celebrity friends.

Regardless of whether or not they will accept to work with the entrepreneur, we wish them nothing but the best and hope that they'll get through these trying times.

