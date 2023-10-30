(Video) 365 Times A Year! Actress Aimee Chan Spills On Her S*x Life With Hubby Moses Chan

Aimee Chan recently took part in the TV show to showcase her quiz-skills. However, as it turns out, she also revealed how often she and Moses get intimate. Needless to say, her candid answers left viewers cooing over their love.The Canadian-born Hong Kong actress was a fan-favourite during the show with her quirky personality and adorable reactions. But apparently, nothing beat her unexpected answers to the show's questions.

The question 'What does a loving couple do together at least once a day?' garnered plenty of answers, but Aimee won over fans when she confidently stated: 'Kiss!' 'So free? Once each day?' actor and host Johnson Lee exclaimed to Aimee's response of: 'Of course!' Johnson also asked her how many times a day the couple kissed, to which Aimee coquettishly refused to answer.

But, her evasiveness didn't extend to their sex life.

