Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Victory over Lakers

French sensation Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, snapping their 18-game losing streak. Wembanyama scored 13 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and had five assists, two blocked shots, and two steals. LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers.





