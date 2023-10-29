Veteran Shalin praises new gem Adelia after winning team gold for Selangor

Awesome foursome: (From left) Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, Anis Shazlin Zulkhisham and Datuk Shalin Zulkifli posing with their gold medals.

PETALING JAYA: Former great Datuk Shalin Zulkifli was smiling big at the end of the Interstate championships for two good reasons. The 45-year-old Shalin, who decided to compete in a tournament for the first time in three years, rolled down a gold for Selangor in the team event with Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, Anis Shazlin Zulkhisham and Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee.Baked after Baker’s format at worlds, Rafiq out to be a taker at National Championships

