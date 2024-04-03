Veteran Comedian Jaafar Onn Passes Away

Remember the good old days when you’d turn on the TV and be greeted by the likes of veteran comedian, actor, singer, and celebrity chef Jaafar Onn? Those days were truly nostalgic. In recent heartbreaking news from Harian Metro, we found out that our dear legendary figure, Jaafar Onn, has passed away today at 11:30am in Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, Selangor. His adopted son, Mohamad Hanif Hashim, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing.

Wheelchair-bound for the past 6 months Hanif mentioned that his father had been admitted to the hospital yesterday due to internal bleeding. He further stated that his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his heart stopping early this morning. Jaafar had previously disclosed that he had been suffering from a heart condition, which led to swelling in his legs. He mentioned being wheelchair-bound for the past 6 months and undergoing multiple medical procedures at the hospita

