Veteran Actor and Comedian Jaafar Onn Passes Away at 73

Another legend has left us. Earlier today (Wednesday, 3rd April) veteran actor and comedian Jaafar Onn sadly passed away at the age of 73. Previously, it was reported the actor was admitted to the emergency ward of Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital after noticing that he was bleeding while defecating. His adopted son Mohamad Hanif Hashim confirmed that the legendary celeb took his final breath at 11:30am this morning surrounded by loved ones.

Soon after the news broke out, fellow celebrities and public figures all took to social media to mourn for the late star. Here are some of their messages: 1. Sharifah Amani Source: IG/sharifah_amani The actress shared the tragic news of Jaafar's death through an Instagram story by SIAR's post. The 37-year-old invites fans to pray for her fellow entertainer. 2. Zur Eda https://www.instagram.com/p/C5SU6I-vqPE/ The 80s singer posted a tribute on Instagram with a caption that reads a prayer to the late actor

