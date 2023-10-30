Verstappen claims record victory to draw level with Prost

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City October 29, 2023. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Oct 30 — World champion Max Verstappen drew level with Alain Prost on 51 Formula One victories yesterday when he claimed his record 16th triumph of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The 26-year-old Dutchman came home 13.875 seconds ahead of a revitalised Lewis Hamilton, who started sixth, with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc taking third place ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Perez spun off, recovered and retired, much to the disappointment of his home Mexican fans in a big crowd at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Daniel Ricciardo finished a creditable seventh for Alpha Tauri ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Williams’ Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.Verstappen made a sensational start, powering between the Ferraris to take the inside line after the 800-metre rush from Turn One. headtopics.com
To loud groans, he rejoined, limped to the pits and retired, beating his steering wheel in frustration while Leclerc continued with a flapping front wing which soon fell off. “I went for it,” said Perez, accepting the blame. “There wasn’t room for three cars. In hindsight, I should have backed off, but it’s my home race.”He rejoined seventh behind Russell and swiftly rose to fifth as his rivals pitted before Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily at Turn Nine to prompt a safety car.
After a 20-minute interlude to clear the debris, the race resumed with a standing start, which Verstappen, on hards, nailed ahead of Leclerc as Hamilton on mediums looked for a gap.