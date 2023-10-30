Verstappen claims record victory to draw level with Prost

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City October 29, 2023. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Oct 30 — World champion Max Verstappen drew level with Alain Prost on 51 Formula One victories yesterday when he claimed his record 16th triumph of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Dutchman came home 13.875 seconds ahead of a revitalised Lewis Hamilton, who started sixth, with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc taking third place ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Perez spun off, recovered and retired, much to the disappointment of his home Mexican fans in a big crowd at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Daniel Ricciardo finished a creditable seventh for Alpha Tauri ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Williams’ Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.Verstappen made a sensational start, powering between the Ferraris to take the inside line after the 800-metre rush from Turn One. headtopics.com

To loud groans, he rejoined, limped to the pits and retired, beating his steering wheel in frustration while Leclerc continued with a flapping front wing which soon fell off. “I went for it,” said Perez, accepting the blame. “There wasn’t room for three cars. In hindsight, I should have backed off, but it’s my home race.”He rejoined seventh behind Russell and swiftly rose to fifth as his rivals pitted before Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily at Turn Nine to prompt a safety car.

After a 20-minute interlude to clear the debris, the race resumed with a standing start, which Verstappen, on hards, nailed ahead of Leclerc as Hamilton on mediums looked for a gap.

Ricciardo says fourth on the grid was no flukeMEXICO CITY, Oct 29 — Daniel Ricciardo secured AlphaTauri’s best grid position of the Formula One season on Saturday and said fourth in Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying,... Read more ⮕

Sabalenka tries to seal year-end No.1 spot at WTA Finals in MexicoCANCUN, Oct 28 ― Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will try to hold off Poland's second-placed Iga Swiatek for the year-end world number one spot when the WTA Finals begin... Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMANCHESTER, Oct 28 ― Marcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle... Read more ⮕

Man City wary of underperforming Rashford’s threat ahead of derbyThe 25-year-old has struggled for form for the record 20-time Premier League champions this season. Read more ⮕

Death toll from Hurricane Otis in South Mexico climbs to 39MEXICO CITY: The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexica... Read more ⮕

Death toll in Acapulco rises to 39 after Hurricane OtisThe storm is the most powerful to hit Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Read more ⮕