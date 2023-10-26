Verstappen asks Mexican fans to behave as Red Bull hires bodyguards

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute
Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen throw candy to fans in the paddock, during an event ahead of the upcoming Formula One Mexico Grand Prix on October 29, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 26, 2023. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Oct 27 — Max Verstappen on Thursday called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One’s new generation of fans as he prepared for the home Grand Prix of Red Bull team-mate Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez.
Red Bull said on Thursday that Verstappen, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko would be given bodyguards after concerns about their safety.But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way. headtopics.com
“I hope it does not only here, but in general in sport, not just our sport,” he said. “We have gained a lot of new fans in the last few years and maybe they don’t respond and react the same way, but a bit differently.”“I think it’s good to show support for your favourite driver but you should always show respect for the others and especially on the podium and during the anthems because then it is very disrespectful in those moments.
Perez also appealed to his Mexican fans to set an example with good behaviour and played down his perceived rivalry with Verstappen. “It is very important we give this message, the right message,” he said. “I know the media likes to create rivalry, but we are here in a great sport and we must show an example to younger generations. headtopics.com