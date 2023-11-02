‘Ventilator deal was no-contract’

Additionally, the PAC found that PLSB, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga Bhd, did not sign any contracts with the suppliers. “The absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and PLSB caused no party to be able to take responsibility for the failure of 104 units of ventilators to function.

Following that, the Health Ministry’s top management had asked for assistance from PLSB to help the ministry get ventilators from manufacturing countries, especially China. Of this total, 136 ventilators were supplied to health facilities under the Health Ministry between April 1, 2020 and May 19, 2020.

From the 15 units that were replaced, only four units could be eventually used, meaning 104 of the 136 ventilators procured ended up being unusable. It also said it found a discrepancy of information between the Health Ministry and PLSB on the existence of warranty for the 136 ventilators.

