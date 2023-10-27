Venezuela confiscates over 10 tons of cocaine

CARACAS: More than 10 tons of cocaine were seized in Venezuela during a police and military operation, authorities said today, a quantity equal to around a quarter of all seizures made last year.

“A total of 10,400kg of cocaine hydrochloride were seized and incinerated,” the head of the country’s anti-drugs agency Richard Lopez said on X, formerly Twitter.Venezuela confiscated about 51 tons of drugs so far this year, resulting in more than 13,000 arrests, Lopez said.

Police dismantled three cocaine production camps with 13 laboratories, a logistics centre, and a weapons and explosives manufacturing plant, he added. The official did not report any arrests in the three-day operation in northwestern Zulia state, on the border with Colombia and where most drugs have been seized this year.Millions have left Venezuela in recent years, as it suffers from an economic crisis that has seen poverty soar, with many settling in Colombia. headtopics.com

The South American nations share a 2,200km border through a region riddled with armed groups contending for lucrative drug trafficking and smuggling routes.

