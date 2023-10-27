Vape association calls for separate regulations

PETALING JAYA: The Generational Endgame (GEG) Bill has met opposition from the Vape Consumers Association of Malaysia, which wants a separate regulatory framework for the industry.
"We oppose it in its current form and the delay has prompted us to express concerns regarding the potential impact of the anti-smoking Bill on consumers, existing smokers and the livelihood of many Malaysians," association president Tengku Aslahuddin Jaafar said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).
He said the association has consistently advocated for separate regulation for the vaping industry because of the fundamental differences between vapes and traditional cigarettes. "A complete ban on vaping within the GEG Bill could have far-reaching consequences, as it may limit access to less harmful alternatives. headtopics.com
"Furthermore, the illicit tobacco trade is a growing concern in Malaysia, putting people's health at risk and making consumer safety a major issue,” he added.Tengku Aslahuddin said on top of this, the government lost a significant amount of money in excise tax revenue, estimated at RM3.6bil in 2021, because of illegal cigarettes.
"The vape industry has emerged as a key player in driving employment opportunities, particularly among the bumiputra community, (through a) multitude of thriving businesses (that has) generated thousands of jobs throughout its supply chain. headtopics.com
"A (total) vaping ban could prove devastating, leading to... thousands of individuals (losing) their jobs,” he said. As such, Aslahuddin urged the government to reconsider the GEG Bill and separate vaping from it, establishing instead a distinct regulatory framework for the industry.
