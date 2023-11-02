Uzbek travel agents to promote Sabah as tourism destination

* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Anak muda diajak ganding bahu bangunkan SabahKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri, Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor mengajak semua anak muda Sabah untuk berganding bahu bagi membangunkan negeri Sabah dan bersama-sama menjayakan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: 200 for Southeast Asian biosphere meet in Kota KinabaluKota Kinabalu: The State Government will play host to the 14th Southeast Asian Biosphere Reserve Network (SeaBRnet) Meeting 2023 on behalf of Malaysia from Nov 13 to 15 at Hilton Hotel, here.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd to improve Kota Kinabalu International Airport air circulationMALAYSIA Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is taking steps to improve the air circulation at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in a bid to make the temperature in the departure and arrival areas more comfortable, particularly during the day when the weather gets hot.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Work together to develop Sabah, Hajiji tells youthsKota Kinabalu: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor called on Sabah’s youths to work together to build the State in accordance with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) direction.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Ministry of Local Government and Housing pledges to reduce climate change effectsKota Kinabalu: The Ministry of Local Government and Housing (KKTP) remains committed to supporting efforts that reduce effects of climate change which continues to be the main agenda of the Sabah Government.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Muaythai: Yan menang emas Sukan Tempur DuniaKota Kinabalu: Juara dunia dari Sabah, Yan Jia Chi meneruskan prestasi cemerlangnya untuk memenangi satu lagi pingat emas pada Sukan Tempur Dunia di Riyadh, Arab Saudi pada Ahad.

