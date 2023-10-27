UTP, Politeknik Ungku Omar students, staff gather to show support for Palestine

: Over 2,500 students from two higher learning institutions (IPT) in Perak held peaceful gatherings today to express their support for the Palestinian people who are now victims of Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The 'Himpunan Solidarity Palestin’ (Solidarity Rally for Palestine), organised by Rakan Masjid An Nur Mosque was joined by students from other countries such as Yemen, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Palestine who filled the square after Friday prayers today.

UTP Student Representative Council president, Silvestre Ronald Jr Sunny said that although he is a Christian, he stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people. “Religion has nothing to do with the Palestinian issue because all religions promote peace. Peace is the right of all people and should not be denied or snatched away by any party,“ he said at a press conference today. headtopics.com

“We strongly oppose the ongoing inhumane attacks and cruelty. Today’s solidarity rally is important to raise students’ awareness about the suffering of the Palestinian people who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime,“ he said.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Warga UTP, PUO adakan perhimpunan aman zahir sokongan untuk PalestinSERI ISKANDAR: Dua institut pengajian tinggi (IPT) di Perak hari ini iaitu Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) dan Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) mengada... Read more ⮕

Tubuh Bank Koperasi Pelajar – Ungku AzizTubuh Bank Koperasi Pelajar - Ungku Aziz Read more ⮕

Gadis maut tak sempat sambut hari jadi bersama ibuMangsa bekerja di syarikat ukur untuk mencari wang bagi membuat persediaan menghadiri konvokesyen di Politeknik Kulim pada Januari tahun depan Read more ⮕

Donald Trump fined US$10,000 for second gag order violationFormer US president was found to have disparaged court staff in his civil fraud trial. Read more ⮕

Jail and fine for woman in Singapore who verbally abused hospital staff and argued with cops in viral videoKUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will increase the level of security for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be increased following his disclosure regarding numerous threats he received due to his outspoken advocacy for Palestine. Read more ⮕

Young senators wantedA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕