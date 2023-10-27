Using virtual reality to manage patient distress and pain

According to research, VR might be a promising tool in helping patients with chronic illnesses cope with their treatments and the emotional impact of their condition. — Filepic
As the physical and practical costs of VR technologies have fallen, interest in their use for improving patients’ quality of life has grown, note the researchers. To explore this further, the researchers trawled research databases for studies that looked at the use and effectiveness of immersive VR for aiding psychological adjustment to a long-term condition in adults.
On average, a VR session lasted 20 minutes, ranging in delivery from one application to daily usage for a specified period.Some were designed to relax the user ahead of medical treatment, e.g. with a combination of a nature walk and mindfulness meditation, and some engaged users by equipping them with specific skills or behaviours to help them cope better with their condition. headtopics.com
The types of VR and procedures used varied widely across the included studies, and no one particular type emerged as noticeably more effective than any of the others. Sample sizes were often small and not many studies included a comparison group, meaning that a degree of caution is required in interpreting these findings, emphasise the researchers.
The technology might be distracting and absorbing, or alter the user’s state of mind, thus reducing the subjective experience of pain and/or boosting their ability to cope with the physical and psychological impacts of their condition, suggest the researchers. headtopics.com
“As VR systems become progressively more accessible, immersive VR interventions may begin to offer cost benefits compared with conventional pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments,” they add.