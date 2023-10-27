Using virtual reality to manage patient distress and pain

According to research, VR might be a promising tool in helping patients with chronic illnesses cope with their treatments and the emotional impact of their condition. — Filepic

As the physical and practical costs of VR technologies have fallen, interest in their use for improving patients’ quality of life has grown, note the researchers. To explore this further, the researchers trawled research databases for studies that looked at the use and effectiveness of immersive VR for aiding psychological adjustment to a long-term condition in adults.

On average, a VR session lasted 20 minutes, ranging in delivery from one application to daily usage for a specified period.Some were designed to relax the user ahead of medical treatment, e.g. with a combination of a nature walk and mindfulness meditation, and some engaged users by equipping them with specific skills or behaviours to help them cope better with their condition. headtopics.com

The types of VR and procedures used varied widely across the included studies, and no one particular type emerged as noticeably more effective than any of the others. Sample sizes were often small and not many studies included a comparison group, meaning that a degree of caution is required in interpreting these findings, emphasise the researchers.

The technology might be distracting and absorbing, or alter the user’s state of mind, thus reducing the subjective experience of pain and/or boosting their ability to cope with the physical and psychological impacts of their condition, suggest the researchers. headtopics.com

“As VR systems become progressively more accessible, immersive VR interventions may begin to offer cost benefits compared with conventional pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments,” they add.

Read more:

staronline »

HRD Corp issue: PAC to get statement from V. Sivakumar next ThursdayKUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will get a statement from Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar regarding the issue on the managemen... Read more ⮕

Govt to continue using selective pre-qualification for open tender process: Ahmad MaslanKuala Lumpur: The government will continue to implement an open tender process with prequalification selection to expedite projects that are important for the public, said Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. Read more ⮕

Ahmad Maslan: Govt to continue using selective pre-qualification for open tender processKUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to implement an open tender process with prequalification selection to expedite projects that are important... Read more ⮕

Malay Students Federation: Using Bahasa Melayu in govt dept correspondence crucial to safeguard its positionKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The use of the Malay language, or Bahasa Melayu, for correspondence in government departments, is crucial to ensure the clarity and integrity of government... Read more ⮕

Adam Radlan claims trial to using proceeds from unlawful activityThe Bersatu leader is accused of using funds amounting to RM500,000 from his CIMB Bank account. Read more ⮕

Johor Bersatu man claims trial to using proceeds from unlawful activityKuala Lumpur: Businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad has claimed trial to a charge of using the proceeds of an unlawful activity. Read more ⮕